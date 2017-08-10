Case against teen accused of assault on girl adjourned again

A 15-year-old boy, alleged to have assaulted a girl, has been remanded in detention at Oberstown detention centre for a further two weeks, to August 24.

The teenager is charged with assault causing harm on June 19 last.

Details about the defendant are subject to reporting restrictions, which means he can’t be identified because he is under the age of 18.

The State is alleging that he punched, kicked and headbutted a 15 year old girl, who was taken to hospital.

There was an objection to bail initially and the youth was remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre.

The teenager’s family had expressed concern over their son’s mental health, including the fact that he had been released from Tallaght Hospital without getting treatment.

He has been remanded in custody on a number of occasions, and there has been no formal application for bail so far.

Supported by his mother, he appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Naas District Court, today, August 10.

A legal representative, instructed by the defendant’s solicitor, Conal Boyce, told the Court that a further remand in custody was agreed, as psychological and psychiatric reports would not be completed until August 24.

The youth was remanded to appear at Naas District Court on April 24.

At a previous sitting Mr Boyce had said everyone agreed the assessment should be done.