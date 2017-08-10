Green light for 364 Newbridge homes and creche

Plans for 364 new homes have been given the green light for the Roseberry and Rickardstown townlands on the outskirts of Newbridge.

The development, which was changed on foot of requests from Kildare County Council, does not feature any of the originally proposed duplex/apartment units.

Alterations have been also been made to the creche.

The overall layout of the development has been tweaked as well as house types, design and the mix of designs including an increase in the number of two bedroom houses.

Tom O'Brien (appointed receiver over specified assets of Declan Gardiner) also increased the amount of open space, changed boundary treatments and made road improvements.

The new plans retain the proposed northern portion of the site and access onto Station Road.

Originally the development would have contained 385 houses, but that was cut by 21. Kildare County Council had asked the developer to supply further information and this was lodged on June 8. A decision was due on August 8, but was finalised on August 2.

There had been some reservations expressed by local residents. Some 45 submissions have been made on the plans, including Scoil na Naomh Uilig Parents Association, Sarsfields GAA club and various local residents associations.

Many cited traffic potential traffic disruptions, and the lack of existing local facilities as causes of concern.