Public meeting on Weston Aerodrome organised by local residents tonight

Local residents living near Weston Aerodrome have organised a public meeting tonight to deal with concerns about the facility’s expansion.

The Combined Action on Weston Aerodrome group will host the meeting in the County Bar, Lucan at 8pm, tonight, Thursday August 10.

Residents fear that the possible introduction of commercial passenger and cargo flights will lead to the aerodrome becoming a regional airport.

Members of the public have until August 24 to lodge a submission with South Dublin County Council on the possible changes.