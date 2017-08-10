Power outage in Straffan, Clane and Maynooth this morning

281 homes affected

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Up to 281 homes are without power this morning in Straffan, Maynooth and Clane.

It’s estimated it won’t be restored until 8.15pm this evening. The ESB are currently trying to resolve the problem.

“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” it said on it’s power check website