Kildare Councillor puts name forward to run for General Election 

A Kildare Fianna Fail councillor has indicated her interest in running in the next General Election.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle was being interviewed about gender quotas when when she was asked about the possibility of running in the General Election.

She told KFM radio today that she would be interested in putting herself forward for selection by the party, given that Kildare South is to become a four seater.

“I am certainly considering it. It’s something I would like to do. I never thought this opportunity would arise, obviously I work very closely with Sean O’Fearghail, I was never going to be on the ticket with him, the fact that he is ceann comhairle, we’ve not got an extra seat, it’s a unique opportunity and yes, I think I would like to run but that’s down to convention, it won’t be just of my choice but I will certainly be putting myself forward,” she said on air.

At present, Fianna Fail have two seats in South Kildare - Fiona O'Loughlin and Sean O'Fearghail. As Ceann Comhairle, Sean O'Fearghail will be automatically re-elected.

This means there will be three remaining seats on offer.

