Naas restaurant receives closure order from Food Safety Authority

A Naas restaurant was one of nine restaurants hit with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in July.

The FSAI today revealed the list of orders for July and said they were served on food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The Weeping Thaiger (restaurant/café), New Town Centre, Naas was one of the businesses who was targeted. The order was served on July 11, and lifted on July 28.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food business operators must take their legal responsibility seriously to ensure they protect the health of consumers by strictly following food safety and hygiene laws.

“It is very disappointing to find that July is the highest month so far this year for Closer Orders needing to be served on food businesses. The majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to the highest of food safety standards, but there continues to be a number of food businesses disregarding important food safety standards.”

“Each Enforcement Order sends a clear message to food businesses that unsafe food safety practices or non-compliance with food legislation is not tolerated by the inspection officers. There is absolutely no excuse for negligent practices.”

She said that food businesses must recognise they are legally bound to make sure that the food they serve is safe to eat.

“This requires ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards. There is absolutely no excuse for careless practices,” she concluded.

Closure orders and improvement orders remain listed on the FSAI website for three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue.