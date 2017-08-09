Naas man, Marc Rogers secures top job with financial firm

Naas man, Marc Rogers has been appointed a corporate financial partner with Deloitte, one of the largest professional service firms in the world.

Marc was appointed along with three other new partners; Ronan Murray, Ita Langton, and David Shanahan.

With over 18 years’ experience specialising in due diligence and business reviews assignments in corporate acquisitions, disposals and restructurings, Marc is a skilled transaction services professional who has led on a large number of high profile and complex projects.

The firm said he also has extensive experience in capital market transactions having acted as the lead on an extensive number of reporting accounting assignments including equity/debt raisings, acquisitions/disposals and IPOs.

He holds a Masters in Accounting from the UCD Michael Smurfit Business Graduate School, a B.Comm from UCD and is a fellow of the Chartered Accountants Ireland.

A partner in the Corporate Finance department, he is primarily focused on transactions services.

Commenting on the appointments, Brendan Jennings, Managing Partner, Deloitte said: "We are delighted to have added 12 new partners in the last year and these four new appointees to the Deloitte leadership team are leaders in their respective fields who deliver rounded, complete and diverse views to assist their clients address the key issues they face”