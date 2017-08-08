North Kildare solar farm refused, as Pollardstown decision is awaited

Plans for a 31 hectare wind farm in North Kildare have been refused by Kildare County Council.

Harmony Solar Kildare Ltd wanted to erect solar panels on ground mounted steel frames within on a site near Kilteel.

The plans also included an electricity substation compound. Planning permission was sought for a period of 10 years. The site is located within the townlands of Furryhill and Kilteel Lower.

The application was lodged on June 12 and a decision was made late last week.

Meanwhile, a decision on the future of a proposed 18,000 solar panel development at Pollardstown, the Curragh is due in the coming days.

Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd wants to build a five megawatt farm, with a maximum export capacity of four megawatts comprising 18,000 photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames on a 6.08 hectare site. It plans to export the energy abroad.

If approved, the development will include four transformer stations, four auxiliary transformer stations, a substation, storage building, communications building, CCTV security cameras and two metre high perimeter security fencing.

This is one of a number of solar farm planning applications that have come before the council in recent months.