Kildare girls attend Ireland's largest ever girl guide camp

A number of Kildare girls recently took part in Ireland’s biggest ever Girl Guide camp with over 1,800 guides from 12 different countries at IGGNITE2017.

The guides from Newbridge, Naas, Celbridge, Prosperous and Kildare gathered at the event at Rockwell College, Cashel, Co Tipperary from 30 July to 6 August, which attracted participants from as far away as the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Georgia, the Philippines, St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as England, Scotland and Finland.

The girls camped under canvas (despite the weather) and took part in a wide range of games and activities designed to help them develop valuable life-skills.

“The girls had a fantastic experience, trying out all sorts of team-building activities as well as enjoying fun and friendship with girls from around the globe,” says IGGNITE2017 Camp Chief Jenny Gannon, who hails from Newbridge.

Activities included water obstacle courses, kayaking, horse-riding, building rafts and rockets and playing quidditch as well as drama, music, body confidence, yoga, meditation and coding workshops.

“There was a serious side to camp too,” says Ms Gannon. “We partnered with Trócaire, Concern, UNICEF and Irish Aid to help the girls learn about the Sustainable Development Goals and how to stand up for refugees and to advocate for gender equality.

“It is hoped that their experience at IGGNITE2017 will ignite their imaginations and a passion to contribute to their local communities. The girls were encouraged to ‘BE’ active, adventurous, unique, inventive, limitless and to be survivors and advocates. They explored their potential to make a difference to the world around them at home and overseas by speaking out on issues that concern them and inspiring others to take action too.”

Eabha Doyle (11), Ava Dempsey (13) and Mary Kate Costello (11) at the camp