Kildare winner in St Michael's car draw

A Kildare woman has won a car in a fundraising draw for a national body.

Laura Joyce, from Celbridge, won the car priced at €18,000, in the draw for St Michael’s House, one of Ireland’s largest providers of community based services for children and adults with an intellectual disability.

Following the event, sponsored by New Ireland Assurance, Laura said she was thrilled to have won and thanked New Ireland Assurance and St Michael’s House. “The Club Draw is supporting a fantastic cause and I’ve been a member for over twenty years. I originally signed because my dad, Bob Lattimore, was a member of staff in St. Michael’s House. He always made us aware about the importance of the work carried out by St. Michael’s House. Even though he is no longer with us, I keep supporting the draw as a gesture to him. I think of my membership fee as my monthly donation to charity. I can’t believe I am actually the winner of this amazing prize.’’

Funds raised in the draw directly support St Michael’s purpose built Leisure Centre in Belcamp, Dublin.Barbara Wiseman, Head of Communications and Fundraising at St. Michael’s House said the centre contains Ireland’s first wheelchair accessible pool for people with disabilities. An average of 860 children and adults with intellectual disability attend the Leisure Centre each month. Ms Wiseman said the Leisure centre also acts as a social and professional hub for service user groups and committee work.

It costs €3 to be entered into the annual car draw and have a chance of winning one of three monthly cash prizes. To sign up please see: www.smh.ie.