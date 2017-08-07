Tragic death of man at Kildare church

Gardai are treating the death in Newbridge at the weekend of a 53-year-old man, believed to be from the Athgarvan area, as a tragic incident.

The man died around 9.25am at St Conleth's Parish Church Newbridge yesterday morning, Sunday morning.

The incident took place at the balcony area of the church. There were a number of witnesses present at the time.

Gardai at Kildare station said that they are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.