More houses and apartments planned for Naas

Kildare County Council have approved a planning application for housing development at Osberstown, which straddles Naas and Sallins.

Springwood Ltd., a locally based development company has secured permission for 76 houses of varying types including 36 three-bedroom two storey homes, 8 two bedroom two storey apartments and 8 three bedroom two storey townhouses.

The development includes a creche and a scouts den.