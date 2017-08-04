Contract signed for 13 new social housing units at Athgarvan Road, Newbridge

Kildare County Council have signed off on 13 new social housing units on Athgarvan Road, Newbridge.

The contract was signed with C & A Build and Civil of Rosemount Park Drive, Dublin for the construction of 13 A2 rated residential units.

The development will comprise of 4 single storey houses, 2 two storey houses and 7 apartments located in a prime town centre location which currently exists as a brownfield site.

The expected completion date for the project is September 2018 and is funded by the Government under the ‘’Rebuilding Ireland – Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness’’.