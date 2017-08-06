Property: Charming Kildare farmhouse sells at auction

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge successfully sold a charming farmhouse on 6.5 acres at Thomastown, just outside Kilcullen, recently for €305,000.

The property had been guided at €200,000 but according to the selling agent Clive Kavanagh “the marketing campaign had generated huge interest with in excess of 50 viewers”.

The property comprises a detached farmhouse extending to circa 120 sq.m (1291 sq.ft) with old yard on 2.63 hectares (6.52 acres).

The cottage itself requires extensive renovation.

Bidding for the property with an audience of around 25 people opened at €150,000 with over four active purchasers.

The property was placed on the market at €290,000, and with several more bids. the hammer dropped to a young couple.

Speaking after the auction, Mr Kavanagh said that the sale “just highlights that there is big demand for holdings with habitable cottages on some land, particularly where there is good accessibility to Dublin”