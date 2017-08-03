Bridge contract signed for Sallins By-pass

The construction of the long awaited Sallins By-pass has moved a step closer with the signing of a contract for a railway underbridge.

The underbridge will be built beneath the Dubliin-Cork railway line and the construction has been awarded to construction giant Sisk.

Fianna Fail TD and Sallins resident James Lawless says the news is “a significant step in the progression of the by-pass.”

He also said that there should be minimal disruption to the line though some delays are expected “during the major construction phase of this project in Easter 2018.”

Plans for the Sallins By-pass were first drawn up in 2007. It’s estimated that more than 20,000 vehicles pass through Sallins every day.