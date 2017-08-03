Kildare's Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh is leaving Kildare County Council

Kildare Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh is leaving Kildare County Council after 10 years.

Mr. Keogh has landed a new Road Safety job in South Dublin County Council.

Mr. Keogh said it is with ‘sadness and excitement’ that he announces his resignation from his position in Kildare.

Earlier this year, he was presented with an award for ‘Road Safety Officer of the Year’.

He issued a statement to his Twitter page this morning: