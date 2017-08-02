Kill tops for marriage in Kildare
High rate of single households in Athy
KILL has the highest proportion of people in county Kildare living in households headed by married couples.
Around 73% of all people lived in such households, according to the latest Central Statistics Office report.
Next highest was Celbridge (71.5%) and Leixlip (69%).
Derrinturn, west Kildare, was 62.6%, just above the State average of 61.4%.
The marriage rate was lowest in Athy (50.3%), followed by Monasterevin (55.8%) and Kildare town (56.8%).
Monasterevin had the highest proportion of people living in households headed by cohabiting couples (15.8%).
Athy had the largest percentage of people living in one person households, 10.8%, with Monasterevin (8.1%) and Kildare (7%).
Sallins (4.8%), Derrinturn (4.7%) and Celbridge (4.7%) were the lowest in this category.
Kildare town (4.1%) and Newbridge (3.9%), had the largest percentage of people in households which contained two or three families, 3.9%. In Leixlip it was 2.8% and in Naas and Kill, 2.7%.
The lowest proportions were in Prosperous (1.7%) and Maynooth and Athy, both 1.6%.
Athy had the largest percentage of people living in households with a single mother and children, at 15%, followed by Derrinturn, 14.5%, Kildare and Monasterevin (12.1% each).
Derrinturn had the the highest proportion with single fathers and children, at 2.2%, followed by Prosperous (1.9%).
