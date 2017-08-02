Kill tops for marriage in Kildare

KILL has the highest proportion of people in county Kildare living in households headed by married couples.

Around 73% of all people lived in such households, according to the latest Central Statistics Office report.

Next highest was Celbridge (71.5%) and Leixlip (69%).

Derrinturn, west Kildare, was 62.6%, just above the State average of 61.4%.

The marriage rate was lowest in Athy (50.3%), followed by Monasterevin (55.8%) and Kildare town (56.8%).

Monasterevin had the highest proportion of people living in households headed by cohabiting couples (15.8%).

Athy had the largest percentage of people living in one person households, 10.8%, with Monasterevin (8.1%) and Kildare (7%).

Sallins (4.8%), Derrinturn (4.7%) and Celbridge (4.7%) were the lowest in this category.

Kildare town (4.1%) and Newbridge (3.9%), had the largest percentage of people in households which contained two or three families, 3.9%. In Leixlip it was 2.8% and in Naas and Kill, 2.7%.

The lowest proportions were in Prosperous (1.7%) and Maynooth and Athy, both 1.6%.

Athy had the largest percentage of people living in households with a single mother and children, at 15%, followed by Derrinturn, 14.5%, Kildare and Monasterevin (12.1% each).

Derrinturn had the the highest proportion with single fathers and children, at 2.2%, followed by Prosperous (1.9%).