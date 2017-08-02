Call for extra public lighting on Newbridge street to reduce anti-social behaviour

A local councillor has called on additional public lighting on a Newbridge street.

At the July Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Morgan McCabe said James’s Lane in Newbridge requires extra public lighting to help reduce anti-social behaviour.

He said: “There is a lot of broken glass and bottles there, and so much noise and activity.”

He added that he was speaking to a family that had just recently moved into the area, and they had told him they were sorry they did now.

In response, Kildare County Council said: “The Public Lighting section has visited the location at James Lane.

“The request for lighting will be assessed under Kildare Lighting Infrastructure Priority Schedule (KLIPS).

“Lighting schemes will be scored on various factors and placed within KLIPS according to that score.”