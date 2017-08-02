Annual Naas residents Mass is on Friday

The annual residents outdoor mass which takes place in the Sarto area of Naas will be held on Friday.

It starts at 7.30pm on the green area between Sarto Park and Pacelli Road. Residents will provide some refreshments and it’s planned to have a charity auction. The mass was first held in 2013.

All residents of area are welcome to attend the mass. The area is home to individual estates including Sarto Road, Our Lady’s Place, St.Gabriel’s Place, St. Bridget’s Terrace, Caragh Road and St. David’s Terrace.