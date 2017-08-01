More patients stay longer at Naas Hospital

More patients are staying for longer periods at Naas Hospital.

Hospital overcrowding has been a problem at the facility, which covers the West Wicklow area as well as County Kildare, in recent weeks.

There are 27 patients on trolleys there today – more than most of the major Dublin hospitals.

The HSE’s Escalation Policy, an emergency response to larger than normal patient numbers being admitted through the Accident and Emergency Department, was implemented again last week, for the third time in recent weeks.

The HSE says that “delayed discharges” from Naas Hospital have increased by 20%, due to the number of patients being treated with complex and chronic illnesses.

A HSE spokesman told the Leader that the hospital is “focused on effective and efficient management of bed capacity.”