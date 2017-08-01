Annual vintage tractor rally back for another year in Kildare

The annual Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally is back for another year.

The charity event is celebrating 15 years in the running on August 13 next.

This year’s rally will start at Peter Sully’s yard in Brannockstown at 1pm and will proceed through Brannockstown on to Kilcullen and finishing up at Walls of Kilgowan.

Local band Sister Act will play from 3pm till 5pm followed by the charity auction at 5.15pm.

The Celtic Gypsy's will play from 9.30pm.

Speaking on behalf of the event organisers Ann Sully said “the Vintage Rally all started because of a conversation Peter (Mac) Sully and Norman Egar had over 15 years ago. It was decided to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society as Norman had lost his mam Thelma to cancer at the age of 45. It’s normally a great day and last year we had over 350 entries. We are so proud to have kept the Rally going for fifteen years and to have raised so much for the work of the Society.”

Funds raised from the Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally will go towards supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research programme as well as the provision of vital services for cancer patients and their families.

This year’s registration fee is €20 per vehicle. For further information, posters, sponsorship cards or to donate to the raffle and auction please contact Ann Sully on 045 483700 or Dermot Fitzgerald on 086 6059898