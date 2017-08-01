Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital

There’s been a steep rise in overcrowding at Naas Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are 27 patients being treated on trolleys at the facility there today, making it the second worst hospital for overcrowding in the eastern region. There are 30 patients on trolleys at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

There are 30 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital today and half that figure at Tullamore Hospital.