Maynooth band Telephone Explosions set to play Electric Picnic

Maynooth band Telephone Explosions are set to take to the stage at Electric Picnic this September.

The band, formed in 2016, will play the Body&Soul mainstage at the massive festival which is taking place from September 1-3.

The band is made up of duo Dolores Fogarty and Adrian Mee.

The pairing released their first single "Pocket" on 16/01/17, and followed up with "Significant" on 07/07/17, a harmonic meditation on our place in the universe.

As with "Pocket", it was written and recorded by Telephone Explosions and co-produced with Andrew Carroll.

Telephone Explosions plan to release their debut album in early 2018, which was proudly supported by Kildare County Council Arts Service.