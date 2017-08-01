Church services to be cut in Newbridge

A shortage of priests in Newbridge is forcing the clergy to cut services in the church.

There are currently just three full-time priests in the parish (in comparison to six not so long ago) which is not enough to sustain some services.

The first change to be rolled out is the removal of Friday evening mass in the parish church.

This will only take place on the first Friday of each month at 7:30pm.

A priest will be available for confession before the ceremony.

The ‘Peace Healing’ mass which is currently held on the first Tuesday of each month will be incorporated into the first Friday mass from September on.