New Chinese Cultural Education Academy opening in Newbridge

A new Chinese Cultural Education Academy (CCEA) is opening in the Educate Together Primary school in Newbridge.

The CCEA will launch on August 27.

The Chinese community continues to grow in Kildare and the rest of Ireland and with this growth, an increasing interest in Chinese Culture Traditions and Language.

The CCEA has been established because it is believed there is now a need for a school, solely dedicated to the teaching of the mandarin Chinese language, and introducing people to many other Chinese traditions such as Kung Fu, and the beauty and discipline of Chinese Traditional dance.

Currently in Ireland we have a third generation of Chinese children and though many of them speak their native language, they cannot write or read it, this is an important issue that CCEA will also address.