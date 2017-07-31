Meath native to join Horse Racing Ireland team based in Kildare

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has appointed a new Commercial and Marketing manager.

Paul Dermody, former Commercial and Marketing Director of Leinster Rugby and former Commercial and Sponsorship Manager with the GAA will join the team, based at the Curragh.

HRI Chief Executive, Brian Kavanagh, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Paul to the company. Paul brings a range of relevant skills and top level experience in the Irish sporting and leisure environment. He has enjoyed many successes with both Leinster Rugby and the GAA and I am sure he will bring innovation and imagination to his role with Horse Racing Ireland. I very much look forward to working with Paul.”

Paul Dermody stated: “I have always had a strong interest in horse racing and to get the opportunity to work as part of the senior team at Horse Racing Ireland is a challenge that really excites me. The racing year is littered with many of the major events in the Irish sporting calendar, not least this week’s Galway races, and I look forward to working with all racecourses to develop their product and the interest therein.”