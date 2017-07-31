16 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital  

There are 16 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This is the second highest figure in any hospital serving the eastern region.

Overcrowding is worst today in this area at the Mater Hospital in Dublin city, where there are 27 patients on trolleys.

There are 17 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 12 at Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation