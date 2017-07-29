Kildare County Council vote against road in Kildare section of St Catherine's Park

KILDARE County Council has voted to exclude any road going through St Catherine’s Park in Leixlip, which goes through its land.

At a meeting at which the full Council agreed the draft Leixlip Local Area Plan with changes yesterday afternoon (July 28), the Council also voted to remove house zoning plan on 86 hectares in the Confey area.

It agreed that a masterplan will be created for the Confey area.

The decision was welcomed by the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District members, and campaigners for the protection of St Catherine’s Park, but the question how a road structure can be created for proposed new houses in the Confey area, remains outstanding in the minds of many.

Council planners say the Leixlip LAP does not include an objective of providing a road through the St Catherine’s Park but it did say that the National Transport Authority wants to “enhance orbital movement outside the M50 C-Ring between the N3, N4 and N7.”

Both Fingal and South Dublin have “indicative” routes to link the N3 and N4, but there is no determined route, no design, no lead agency and no funding for such a road.

Cllr Brendan Young sought some assurance about where a road would go before a master plan was created.

The Council also agreed a motion by Cllr Anthony Larkin and others that house zoning at the so called KDA 2 area at Celbridge road east, which could accommodate between 360-420 houses, be deleted from the draft plan.

It did not accept the Council’s Chief Executive’s recommendation that this area be zoned for housing. Concerns were raised over the effect on Leixlip Castle demesne and traffic.

But the Council has accepted the Chief Executive's recommendation on Collinstown areas, rejecting a proposal for housing there.

The Council also agreed to zone the so called KDA 1 area at The Wonderful Barn area, which could provide 450-525 units, and other areas.

Also agreed is an investigation into the feasibility of a new link road from the Celbridge road (R404) to the south of the M4 Connecting to the M4 Leixlip/Celbridge interchange, in consultation with State transport bodies.

Around 1,900 submissions had been received on the plan.

The draft will go on public display again, for further comment, around August 18 and it is proposed to have it fully passed by the end of the year.

Also agreed is an investigation into the feasibility of a new link road from the Celbridge road (R404) to the south of the M4 Connecting to the M4 Leixlip/Celbridge interchange, in consultation with State transport bodies.