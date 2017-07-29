Athy band 'A Great Quiet' scoop place on Electric Picnic stage

Athy duo ‘A Great Quiet’ have topped 2FM’s ‘Play The Picnic Competition’ to play at Electric Picnic this September.

The band, made up of Will O’Donnell and Aran Cardiff, both from Athy formed just a few months ago, were among 30 shortlisted Irish bands hoping to play at the huge festival.

The lads played their debut gig in the academy 2 and launched their debut single Open Spaces on the Eoghan Mc Dermott show.

The competition was a public vote.

Johnstown-based children’s charity Jack and Jill was the competition’s charity partner.

The text costs €2 and Jack & Jill received a minimum of €1.63.

The top 10 with the most votes were then picked, and ‘A Great Quiet’ topped the poll.

“Wow..shaking. Thank you everyone for your support we are blown away. Thanks to RTÉ 2fm for the opportunity. We can't thank you all enough ❤️ EP here we come!”, they said.

They will play the Cosby Stage at Electric Picnic and have won a full day studio session at RTE’s state of the art recording studio.

WATCH THEIR SINGLE PASSENGER HERE: