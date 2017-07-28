New Educate Together school announced for Maynooth

Permission has been granted for a new school in Maynooth.

Kildare North Labour Representative Emmet Stagg has welcomed the news of the granting of planning permission for the new Educate Together school on the Celbridge Road.

Mr. Stagg stated that the Council granted planning permission on July 27th for The New Permanent Build Maynooth Educate Together School which will consist of the replacement of the existing temporary school and the construction of a New 2 Storey 16 classroom school in two phases.