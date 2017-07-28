More time granted for planning permission on Clane GAA development

Clane GAA has asked Kildare County Council to extend planning permission granted for a new development at Clonneff Park.

KCC had received the application for the new development from former chairman of the club John Keating on May 28, 2012.

Permission was granted on July 22, 2012 for the construction of a new senior and junior football pitch, erecting a new boundary fence, a scoreboard incorporating a store, floodlights and all ancillary site works.

Current Chairman Anthony O’Dea applied for the extension on behalf of the club on May 29 last.

The extension application was granted on July 21 last.