Permission granted for new Milano restaurant in Newbridge

Italian pizza chain, Milano, are opening their first branch in Kildare.

Permission has been granted for a new restaurant in the Whitewater, Newbridge.

Agenbite Limited (t/a Milano) applied to make alterations to unit 37, to facilitate a licensed restaurant fit-out consisting of waiting area, kitchen, serving area, dining areas, freezer, cold and dry stores and disabled toilet, as well as the construction of a mezzanine level for customer toilets, store and plant room.

The application was lodged on May 31, and granted on July 25 last.

Abrakebabra had objected to the plans, on the basis that the food area in the Whitewater is over populated.

Milano is a well known chain and already has restaurants in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

Milano joins newly opened Nando’s and well-known healthy food chain Chopped to the Whitewater in recent months.