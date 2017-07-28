Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has eased at Naas Hospital.

Today there are a dozen patients being treated on trolleys at Naas – less than half the figure at Dublin’s Mater Hospital, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. The figure for Tallaght Hospital today is 16.

Earlier this week there were 28 patients on trolleys in Naas.

Today there are 21 and 18 on trolleys at Tullamore and Portlaoise Hospitals respectively.