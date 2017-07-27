Kildare judge slams security measures at rural courthouses

The type of security measures implemented by the Court Service in many rural courthouses is not good enough, a Kildare District Court judge has said.

Commenting during an assault case being heard at Naas District Court on Wednesday, July 26, District Judge Desmond Zaidan said that security at Dublin city courthouses was much better than that found in rural locations.

He was speaking during an assault case at the No 1 Courtroom at Naas.

Pointing to the No 1 Courtroom, he said that if sufficient Gardai were not present, there was an insufficient physical barrier to prevent someone attacking a judge or a solicitor or a member of the public.

“It is an absolute insult, the type of security measures at the moment. It is not good enough,” he said.

He said the Court Service has sent in people to raise a barrier at Athy Courthouse, but it was not sufficient.

Pointing to one of the defendants charged with a violent assault, who was at the time sitting in one of the two designated witness boxes, the judge told the court: “This man is only feet away from me and the registrar. It is a laugh... an absolute joke what the experts did in Athy.”

On the question of the Dublin courthouses, Judge Zaidan said: “You can’t go into a courthouse in Dublin without going through a metal detector. Outside of Dublin there is nothing.”