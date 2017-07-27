WATCH: Kildare farmer captures bizarre footage of a whirlwind causing havoc with hay
Strange things happening near Athy!
A day in the life of a farmer is never dull..
Especially for Michael Heffernan from Fontstown who captured this unusual footage of a “whirlwind playing havoc with his hay.”
He posted the bizzare video to his Twitter page (@martique75) two days ago, and it has gotten over 1,500 likes and 572 retweets.
The mini tornado-like occurence is believed to have been caused by one part of the ground heating up quicker than surrounding land.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
A whirlwind playing havoc with the hay pic.twitter.com/7HJFtqB4uR— Michael heffernan (@martique75) July 25, 2017
