Ireland's first ever lost luggage auction coming to Kildare!

Paul Cooke Auctions in Naas is hosting Ireland’s first ever unreserved ‘lost luggage’ auction next week.

Being dubbed as the “storage wars experience”, Paul Cooke Auctions have been instructed to sell lost luggage and items from a Trans Atlantic airport in Europe.

Un-opened cases are being sold off.

A liquidated sofa company is also selling the remainder of their stock.

From IPhones, to Kindles, to designer gear to sofas, there will be lots of interesting items for potential bidders to look at.

Viewing will take place on Wednesday the 2nd of August, and the auction will be held on Thursday August 3 at 6pm.

For a look at some of the items on show visit Paul Cooke Auctions on Facebook.