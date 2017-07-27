High Court decision on Kildare wind farm appeal postponed until autumn

A High Court decision on a Kildare wind farm appeal has been adjourned until autumn.

Element Power, the company behind plans to build 47 wind turbines on the north west side of Kildare, took a case against An Bord Pleanála, who refused permission for the Maighne Wind Farm last October.

A judicial review was held last May.

The case was based on how the planning authority reached its decision, and not on the pros and cons of the proposal.

The case dealt with technical issues and planning procedures and how they were enforced.

A decision was expected today before Mr Justice Haughton in the High Court, but it has been adjourned until the autumn sitting.