Kildare boy (15) alleged to have assaulted teenage girl appears in court again

A 15-year-old boy, who is alleged to have assaulted a female teenager in County Kildare, was today remanded in detention at Oberstown detention centre for a further week to August 3.

The youth appeared at Naas District Court previously, charged with assault causing harm on the girl, on June 19 last. The defendant can’t be identified due to reporting restrictions because he is under 18 years of age.

The State is alleging that the youth punched, kicked and headbutted the 15-year-old girl. The alleged victim was taken to hospital.

There was an objection to bail last week and the youth was remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre to appear at Naas District Court today (July 26).

Conal Boyce, solicitor, representing the defendant, said last week that he wanted the youth to be assessed at Oberstown.

The defendant’s father said he was concerned for his son, who, he said, he had tried to kill himself. He said his son was previously taken to the psychiatric unit in Tallaght but “they let him go and did nothing”. His parents wanted him to get treatment.

Today, the Court was told that the assessment was not complete. The youth’s mother said there had been no formal assessment.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said if the youth did not get treatment he could get worse.

The court was told that he was meeting with a clinical psychologist in Beaumont next week. There was no formal application for bail and the defendant was remanded in detention until August 3.