Welsh flag welcomes Tom Jones to Naas for weekend gig

It’s not unusual………..for Tom Jones to be welcomed wherever he goes.

What’s new pussycat, like we all know the Welsh crooner has a fan base that spans the generations.

And now newly elected Naas Mayor Rob Power has replaced the flag of Ireland with the Welsh flag to help Tom feel as if he’s really on the green green grass of home.

But it’s been done in the name of history as well as promotion.

Tom Jones might be the most famous Welshman to visit Naas. But when he arrives for this weekend’s Punchestown Music Festival, he will only be following in the footsteps of the Prince of Wales who came to Punchestown for the horseracing event in 1868.

Fourteen acts are due to perform on Saturday and Sunday and 10,000 people are expected.

“Punchestown is an outstanding facility right on our doorstep and has a great reputation for hosting really well run events – musical as well as equine,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

Mayor Power is urging visitors to come to Naas before the concert.

“We’ve got a dozen independent boutiques, 18 bars, 350 hotel beds, over 20 cafes and 33 full service restaurants. Naas is a lot more hospitable than it was when Prince Albert Edward visited 149 years ago,” he added.