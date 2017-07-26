Newbridge Band Hall site sells under the hammer for €270,000

The historic site of the old Band Hall in Newbridge has sold today at Public Auction.

The site on Cutlery Road, across from the Whitwater Shopping Centre, was given a guide price of €200,000.

Jordan Auctioneers in Newbridge are not disclosing who bought the site, but say there was a "good few people" interested at the auction held in the Keadeen Hotel today.

The property on Cutlery Road is described by the auctioneers as being a strategic commercial development site in Newbridge Town Centre.