Newbridge Band Hall site sells under the hammer for €270,000

Sarah Peppard

Sarah Peppard

The Band Hall, Newbridge

The historic site of the old Band Hall in Newbridge has sold today at Public Auction.

The site on Cutlery Road, across from the Whitwater Shopping Centre, was given a guide price of €200,000.

Jordan Auctioneers in Newbridge are not disclosing who bought the site, but say there was a "good few people" interested at the auction held in the Keadeen Hotel today.

The property on Cutlery Road is described by the auctioneers as being a strategic commercial development site in Newbridge Town Centre.

 