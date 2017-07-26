Naas Hospital remains overcrowded

Naas Hospital has 22 patients being treated on trolleys – two more than yesterday.

Overcrowding is worse at Naas Hospital today than at any other hospital serving the eastern region.

The pressure on services was even more pronounced on Monday when 28 patients were admitted on trolleys there. Also on Monday, the Health Service Executive advised as many people as possible to stay away from Naas Hospital, unless necessary, and to consult with their GP as a first step. There are 21 patients on trolleys in Tullamore Hospital today and 6 at Tullamore.