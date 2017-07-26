Traffic calming measures needed in Kilcullen

Traffic calming measures are needed to combat speeding in Kilcullen.

Kildare County Council has responded to a call for rumble strips by saying that the matter will be examined and councillors will be informed of progress.

Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill told a Naas Municipal District meeting that rumble strips are needed on both approach roads to the town near Moanbane and Avondale “to combat the increasing numbers of cars and trucks speeding.”