Naas's Ivy Inn due to reopen next month

The Ivy Inn at Naas will reopen shortly.

The iconic pub, situated at South Main Street, which first opened in 1849 and operated as a hotel on at least two occasions, has been closed since May 1.

Since then some renovation work has been done on the interior of the premises.

Now the business will reopen as a gastropub - a high end bar/restaurant.

The Leader understands that an opening date has not been finalised but the reopening will be in late August and that there will be fewer late night extensions than have been the case up to recently.

It is understood that a Blessington resident with experience in the licenced trade in Dublin will lease the premises from the owner, and staff will be recruited for the venture.

The pub closed in March 2012, in the middle of the recession. It was later bought by the existing owner and refurbished, before reopening in October 2013.