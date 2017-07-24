Chronic overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

There are 28 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today – more than any other hospital in the Dublin/Kildare area.

The Health Service Executive has already activated its escalation policy because of the high number of people presenting. It’s asking prospective patients to, where possible, consult their GP before attending at the hospital’s A and E Department.

There are only 3 patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital and 1 at Tallaght Hospital. The next worst hospital for overcrowding in the area is the Mater, where 17 are on trolleys.

Some 20 patients are on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 9 at Portlaoise Hospital.