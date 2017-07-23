Kildare's Clongowes Wood features in new work of fiction about Hitler's ghost

A writer who spent time in Clane in the early 1970s has written a book which features some of his experiences in the area.

Mario Martinez, who spent some time at Clongowes Wood College, has written a new book, called Ghost of a Guttersnipe, a fact based fictional work which features the ghost of Adolf Hitler.

A couple of chapters feature Clongowes Wood College. “Two chapters in the book are about the college. I knew many of the Jesuits very well,” he said.

An American from New York of Spanish descent he currently lives in Heswall on the Wirral, near Liverpool, UK.

His parents were from Lugo and Galicia and left Spain for the USA in the 1890s.

His mother was born in New York and his father in Cuba.

Mr Martinez arrived in Clongowes in 1972 as a fundraising consultant to help the college with a project which resulted in school improvements.

He told the Leader: “In doing so — as was said in Ireland at the time — I fell among friends. It was a very happy time for me.”

The book, published by Olympia of London, is about the ghost of Adolf Hitler, and is a fact-based work of historical fiction. “The supernatural runs through the book and the Jesuit’s Clongowes Wood College comes sharply into focus as my yarn unfolds,” he said.

“I once lived and worked at Clongowes and what I’ve written about the college and its Jesuits has been done so with respect and affection for the school.”

Mr Martinez said he has been in contact with headmaster, Chris Lumb. “I worked for the college twice as well as for others in Ireland — the Redemptorist Order of Ligore House in Rathgar and the country parishes of Holy Cross and Graignamanagh. My fundraising work enabled these to restore their ancient abbeys in county Tipperary and county Kilkenny,” he said.

The author’s previous books include Lady’s Men, about the disappearance of an American Liberator bomber in April 1943 and Hell, Fire and Damnation which is about the raising of £500,000 for the building of a Redemptorist seminary in Dublin.

The cover of 'Ghost of a Guttersnipe'