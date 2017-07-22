Green light for 258 new houses in Naas

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for 258 new houses at Craddockstown in Naas.

The development includes a mix of housing, apartments and a two-storey crèche building as well as crèche car parking and set down areas.

The plans are for 128 three-bedroom houses, 78 two-bedroom, 24 three-storey four-bedroom houses, as well as a mix of duplexes and apartments.

There will be six open space areas, a children's play area, a footpath and cycle lane and a new priority junction to provide access to the development.

An internal road network will serve both the proposed crèche and residential dwellings. A second access to the crèche will be via the existing access road serving the Kings Gate apartment development and Craddockstown Court residential scheme.

All associated drainage arrangements, landscaping, boundary treatments and site development works at a site of c.12.56ha bounded: to the north by the Kings Gate apartment development and the residential schemes of Craddockstown Court and Ard na Laoi; to the northeast by the Cluain Aoibhinn and Ban na Greinne residential schemes; to the east by agricultural lands; and to the south by an undeveloped site, detached dwelling and its associated out buildings.

A total of 22 submissions were received and further information was sought by the council in April and June this year.

The main concerns cited the proximity and height to existing neibhouring buildings.

The site measures 12.6 hectres and is located to the south east of Naas town.