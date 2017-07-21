Kildare town house fire victim is laid to rest

Kildare town house fire victim John Paul (Johnny) Flood, of St. Corban's Place, Naas, was remembered as a kind and gentle man before he was laid to rest today.

Mr. Flood’s funeral took place to Baltinglass Cemetery. His brother Edward recalled a gentle and innocent sibling “who loved a laugh.”

He died when a semi detached house went ablaze at Tully East early on July 11 - days before John Paul’s 38th birthday.

Edward paid tribute to the emergency services personnel who attended the fire scene as well as those who offered prayers and support for John John Paul’s family in the wake of the tragedy, which also claimed the life of Charlie Vaughan (76), whose funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised.

“I know Johnny would appreciate it,” he said.

Baltinglass parish priest Fr. Tommy Dillon, assisted by retired Prosperous PP Fr. Jackie O’Connell, told the congregation that they had gathered around John Paul at St. Joseph’s Church in the West Wicklow town to “thank God for his time among us and to commend him to God.”

Fr. Dillon spoke about John Paul’s love of nature adding “this was a very tragic happening but, especially in a situation like that, God is very present.”

He noted John Paul’s name referred to the Papal visit of 1979. Many boys born in Ireland around that time were named after Pope John Paul II.

“People have been saying how kind he was. We pray his family will know peace and we pray for him in the knowledge that he is with God,” added Fr. Dillon.

The strains of the ballad Roads of Kildare echoed around the imposing church, which is about 150 years old, as the coffin bearing his remains was taken for his final journey to the nearby graveyard.

He is survived by his mother Catherine; children Senita and TJ; brothers Edward and Patrick and sisters Brigid, Cora, Katie, Niamh and Elizabeth.