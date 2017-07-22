Plans lodged for psychotherapy clinic in Kill

Plans have been lodged to extend and convert an existing building into a creative retreat centre and art psychotherapy clinic in Kill.

The plans cover the existing building, a kiln ceramic room, lobby, wash area, a hall, store, individual room, kitchen, group room.

Stephen Morrison lodged the plans for Hartwell Upper on July 7.

Submissions can be made by August 10 and a decision is due on August 31.

The application is currently being validated to ensure all the documentation is in order. This happens will all planning applications before they can be processed.