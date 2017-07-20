Naas Hospital patients satisfaction survey

Patients who’ve attended Naas Hospital are being asked to take part in a survey to share their experiences - with the aim of improving the health service.

It is the first survey of its kind and is being organised by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health.

Data collected from the survey will be used to shape future healthcare policy and improve outcomes for patients.

Hospital Manager Alice Kinsella said: “We want to thank all the patients who have participated in the National Patient Experience Survey so far. The response rate has been very good and we are hugely encouraged by the level of engagement shown by patients of Naas General Hospital. We are confident that this information will help us to build on the areas where we are doing well and improve based on patient feedback.”

The last date for any remaining surveys to be returned is Wednesday, 26 July 26.

The survey, which can be completed online or in paper form, covers all aspects of a patient’s stay in hospital, including admission and discharge, the ward environment, interaction with staff, and care and treatment.

Surveys returned using the Freepost envelope must arrive at the National Patient Experience Survey office by no later than 5pm on Wednesday, 26 July. The online survey, which can be completed at www.patientexperience.ie , will also close at 5pm that afternoon.