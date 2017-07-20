Free Saturday parking to end in Naas

Free Saturday parking is to become a thing of the past in Naas.

A series of changes to parking rules in Naas means that motorists will now have to pay to park in the town centre on Saturdays.

This used to be the case but free Saturday parking came into being in October 2013. It was introduced by the then Naas Town Council following pressure from retailers who argued that the rules should be relaxed to bring more shoppers into Naas.

However some politicians have pointed out that the free parking is being used by people who work in the town on Saturdays or by people who park in the town overnight on Friday evenings to socialise.

The abolition of Saturday charges is set to come to an end and while no date has been fixed for this a notice period of one month is required and street signs and notices will have to be changed. This means the new rules aren't likely to come into force before the end of August at the earliest.

The new charges will apply from 9.30 am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive.

Currently motorists are liable to pay between 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday.